Stock photo

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road.

According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their trucks up and down the street “playing bumper cars”.

The fight sent mail all over the street and into people’s yards as the two angry drivers drove around the block intentionally bumping into each other. According to another witness, the two trucks even began slamming their bumpers together.

One driver even got out of his truck and punched the window of the other one.

It got to the point where they were starting to block traffic causing the roads to get backed up.

Eventually the Anne Arundel Police Department arrived and broke up the altercation, the postal service also dispatched new mail carriers to clean up the mess and make sure all of the citizens received their mail.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released a statement saying, “This matter is currently under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, I am unable to provide additional details at this time.”

As of right now only one of the carriers has been charged with assault.