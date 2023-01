LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Fingerprinting services are available at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

The service is no longer at the District 3 Station in California.

To make an appointment by phone, call 301-475-4200, ext. 78046, or make an appointment online at https://firstsheriff.simplybook.me/v2/

For more information, visit our website at https://www.firstsheriff.com/divisions/criminal-investigations/fingerprinting/default