Firefighters Respond To 3 Acre Brush Fire In Lexington Park

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On June 16, at approximately 2:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported brush fire in the 48000 block of Settlers View Way in the St. James Subdivision.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire extending into the woods and spreading to over 3 acres. Due to the lack of access, UTV’s and Brush Trucks were requested to the scene to assist with the brush fire. Despite the fire continuing to spread, firefighters were able to extinguish it and remain on the scene to hit hot spots and conduct overhaul work.

In order to assist with the mop up, a bulldozer was requested to the scene.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com