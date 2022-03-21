Firefighters Respond To Camper Fire Threatening Nearby Homes

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Today at approximately 12:05 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a camper fire in the 45800 block of North Poteat Court.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the camper well involved with extension to two homes surrounding the camper. Firefighters had the fire under control within ten minutes. Crews continued to check for extension in the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported. Assistance from American Red Cross has been requested.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was notified and was requested to the scene to investigate.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

