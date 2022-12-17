WALDORF, Md. — On Friday December 16, 2022 at approximately 3:45p.m., Waldorf Company 3 and surrounding companies were dispatched first due to the 3600 block of Lisa Way for the structure fire.

E31 with Chief 3B on board, E32, Tower 3, and Chief 3 all responded.

While en route, communications advised they were receiving multiple calls stating the house was on fire.

Units arrived on scene and could see fire showing through the roof, and requested the working fire upgrade.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist with the displaced residents.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene for an investigation.

Units operated for approximately 2.5 hours before returning to service at approximately 5:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com