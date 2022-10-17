HOLLYWOOD, Md. — At approximately 2:30 p.m. on October 16, volunteers were dispatched to the 43900 block of Commerce Avenue in Hollywood for a large debris fire.

This location has been the site of several large debris fires in the past.

With this known location, Brush 7, Engine 72, Tanker 74, Truck 7, Chief 7A, and Chief 7B responded on the run with 16 Volunteers shortly after dispatch.

With the multiple calls and because of the past incidents, Station 3 and 13 were added to the run for Engines, a Crash Truck, and an additional Ladder Truck.

Units from Station 7 arrived on location to find a large pile of debris on fire with numerous exposure issues including other large piles and several school buses.

The Crew of Tanker 74 deployed an attack line while the crew of Engine 72 stretching a 2nd line. Engine 72 supplied Tanker 74 at the hydrant.

Truck 7 arrived and positioned for ladder pipe if needed. The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes and the assignment was scaled back to units from Station 7 and 13.

Units operated for just over an hour before returning to service. The units from Station 7 returned to quarters at 1557 hours.

Chief 7A held the Command with Chief 7B handling Fire Attack.