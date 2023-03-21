Firefighters Respond To Polaris UTV Fire In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On March 19, 2023 at approximately 6:19 a.m., emergency personnel responded to an outside fire that was later upgraded to a vehicle fire with extension on Trail Mill Place.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Polaris UTV fully engulfed in flames, while the homeowner attempted to contain the burning brush using a garden hose.

Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control and cleared the scene after operating for approximately 20 minutes. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The preliminary investigation reported the fire is believed to have started from a small campfire in a burn pit that was not fully extinguished the night before.

Photo courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

