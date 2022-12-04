GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this morning of a house fire that has left a family displaced.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on December 4, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of St Elizabeth Court for a reported dwelling fire.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke inside a two-story, middle-of-the-row townhouse structure.

Sprinklers inside the house had activated prior to firefighters arriving, and had contained most of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with the family which has been displaced as a result of the damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com