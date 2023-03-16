Credit – Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

LOVEVILLE, Md. – On March 16, at approximately 1:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a shed fire in the 40700 block of Parsons Mill Road.

Crews arrived at the scene to find a large shed fully involved with extension to several other small structures. Firefighters got to work and extinguished the fire.

Crews remained on the scene and operated for over an hour performing suppression and overhaul work.

While crews were responding to the shed fire, St. Mary’s Communications dispatched a brush fire in the 41200 block of Friendship Court.

Crews arrived at the scene of the brush fire and quickly had it under control within 15 minutes.

Firefighters quickly had both fires contained and no injuries were reported.

