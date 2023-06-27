First Food Truck Friday Event Huge Success In Lothian

LOTHIAN, Md. – The first Food Truck Friday Event on The Field of Grace in Lothian was such a hit, they’re planning two more this summer.

“My hope is that these events and others at Mt. Zion Church will help us build relationships within the community. We want to hear from the community – get to really know the people – so we can work together to build a better community here in South County – one that loves and supports,” said Ricky Osterfeld, event coordinator.

Nearly 200 people showed up to the First Food Truck Friday earlier this month. It included games for people to play and music from a youth band called “The Tree Huggers”. With that attendance, they decided to add several more trucks to the July 14 event.

Here’s the lineup:

Calvert Crabs & Seafood Aztk Mexican

El Nene Latin Food

DMV & Beyond Cafe Soul Food DMV & Beyond Funnel Cakes

The Crank Kitchen (Habachi Urban) All Fired Up Brick Oven Pizza BayCo Snowcones

Jenos Steaks Always Ice Cream

Shugado’s Pound Cakes (small cart) Judy’s Food Express (small cart)

Food Truck Friday will be held from 5-8pm on July 14 and August 25 on the Field of Grace, which is at the corner of Route 2 and Route 408 in Lothian. No admission is required for the event. They are encouraging people to bring canned goods to help stock their Blessing Boxes. You can read more about those here.

Food Truck Friday events continue to grow in popularity around the area. Here are a few coming up this Friday!

Friday, June 30 | 4:30-7:30pm Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 MD-235, Hollywood, MD HVFD Food Truck Friday | Facebook

Friday, June 30 | 4:30-7:30pm Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department, 5700 Rowanberry Drive, Elkridge, MD Elkridge Food Truck Fridays | Facebook

Every Friday through November 2023 | 4-8pm 275 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD Facebook

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com