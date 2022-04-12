GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash this evening that involves a motorcycle.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on April 11, first responders were called to the scene in the 21000 block of Indian Bridge Road for reports that a motorcycle had struck a pole.

Upon arrival, crews located the bike operator sitting on the ground with injuries reported on his leg and face.

Reports on the scene indicate the driver lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and hit a ditch.

After striking the ditch, the vehicle jumped over a driveway and came to a stop after striking a pole on the other side.

The driver of the motorcycle is going to be transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to provide additional updates as they become available.