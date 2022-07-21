Five CSM Student Athletes Earn Spots On NJCAA All-Academic Teams

LA PLATA, Md. – The National Junior College Athletic Association announced its 2021-22 All-Academic Teams last week, recognizing student-athletes from across the country for their dedication in the classroom.

Among the students earning academic honors and being named to the All-Academic Teams for achieving an overall Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.60 or higher, were five College of Southern Maryland (CSM) student-athletes

Making the NJCAA All-Academic First Team with a 4.00 GPA were:

Blake DiPietro (baseball)

Rachel Marino (women’s volleyball)

Mackenzie Miller (women’s soccer)

DiPietro, Marino and Miller were three of 2,852 student-athletes nationwide named to the First Team. This is the second consecutive year DiPietro and Miller were named to the All-Academic First Team. DiPietro and Miller were also named Co-Scholar Athletes of the Year during CSM’s end-of-year virtual athletic banquet.

CSM baseball player Mikey Guy earned a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team with GPA between 3.80-3.99.

Guy was one of 3,322 student-athletes named to the Second Team and this is also the second consecutive year he was named to the All-Academic Second Team.

CSM men’s basketball player Diallo Barry joined 4,221 other students from across the country to land a position on the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team with a GPA between 3.60-3.79.

For more information about CSM’s robust athletic programs and the college’s award-winning athletes, visit http://athletics.csmd.edu/landing/index.