BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On May 29, at approximately 7:55 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Marshall Hall Road in the area of Mommas Place for a serious motor vehicle accident showing fire with one vehicle overturned and two occupants trapped.

Upon arrival, responders found two vehicles involved with several occupants injured. Both patients were quickly extricated and turned over to EMS for care. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using a hand line. However, a MEDEVAC was requested for at least one patient, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions.

EMS evaluated a total of five patients on the scene. All five patients were transported to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

Marshall Hall Road from Mommas Place to Cannon Park Road will be shut down for several hours.

