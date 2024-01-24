Football Fans And Fellow Swifties To Fill M&T Stadium This Weekend

Photo by Brendan Beale on Unsplash

BALTIMORE – While football fans are getting pumped for this weekend’s AFC Championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Swifties seem to be even more excited for the world-famous singer, songwriter, and musician to make an appearance at M&T Bank Stadium.

Facebook posts are blowing up online talking about the chance to see Taylor there to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Many people admit they won’t be buying any tickets, considering the cheapest one online is more than $500. Others say they may just take a drive down to Baltimore for a chance to get a glimpse of the star walking in.

Marie Smith posted on Taylor Swift’s Vault Page saying, “I’m 20 minutes from the stadium and would LOVE TO go down to see her walk in, I just don’t know where she will walk in at. I am contemplating giving it a try.”

Swift has been seen at a number of Chiefs games this season, so Swifties are confident she will make the trip to Baltimore.

While Taylor Swift may be considered a show stealer for the Chiefs, the majority of the people filling the stadium will be there for the football, to watch two MVP-winning quarterbacks and their teams face each other for a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

This is the Chiefs’ sixth consecutive year in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens haven’t played the Chiefs this season and haven’t squared off in the postseason since the 2010 playoffs when the Ravens won in Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has won three of four meetings against the Ravens.

This Sunday’s AFC Championship Game will be the first in Baltimore since 1971. Jackson is looking to make his first Super Bowl appearance but will have to knock out the defending champions in the process.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

