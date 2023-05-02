Moshe Michael Imel

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On May 2, 2023, Moshe Michael Imel, 53, of Owings, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to three felony charges relating to the sexual abuse of minors. Imel had previously entered a guilty plea to charges in Federal court involving the production of child pornography.

Between 2009 – 2020, Imel was the head coach of the Patuxent Rhinos youth football team. During this time frame, he enticed minors into his home with the promise of allowing them to become members of the team. Over time, he bribed his victims with food, money, and other gifts to force them to engage in sexual activity. On numerous occasions, Imel produced videos of his activity.

Imel will be sentenced by Judge Mark S. Chandlee on August 4, 2023. The State is seeking 40 years of active incarceration. It is expected that this sentence, coupled with the sentence in Federal court, will insure that Imel spends the rest of his life behind bars.