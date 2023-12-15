Dr. Henry “Bud” Virts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the passing of the department’s fifth Secretary, Dr. Henry “Bud” Virts. Dr. Virts served the department as Secretary from 1998 until 2001, the first veterinarian appointed to the position. Prior to serving in the department’s top position, Dr. Virts served as State Veterinarian and Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for Maryland.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I learned of the passing of Henry “Bud” Virts,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Bud leaves a remarkable legacy behind for this department and Maryland’s ag community. Dr. Virts’ many initiatives include the tobacco buyout of Southern Maryland farmers as well as increasing international marketing efforts with initiatives to promote the state’s horse industry in Korea and Europe, and establishing ties with the Caribbean and South America. ”

Born in 1932, Dr. Virts graduated high school in Arlington, VA, eventually obtaining his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia. He also proudly served in the United State Army reaching the rank of Captain. Dr. Virts opened his private veterinary practice at Trent Hall Farm in 1959 before opening Tidewater Veterinary Hospital, one of a few animal hospitals to handle large animals in the Southern Maryland tri-county area.

Equal in his match of his love for animals was his love for public service. Beginning as a volunteer with the advisory board to the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, he soon became the Assistant Chief of Animal Health and State Veterinarian from 1987 to 1989 and then Chief of Animal Health and State Veterinarian from 1989 to 1993. In 1994, he was appointed as the Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Maryland until 1997. In 1998, Governor Parris Glendening appointed Dr. Virts as the Secretary of Agriculture until 2001. He was the first Veterinarian to be appointed the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture. Instrumental in setting regulations to help fund and support research for many animal diseases, including West Nile Virus, and rabies, his passion and devotion to animal health issues shaped the Department’s program today. He remained actively involved with the Maryland Veterinary Medical Association during his government service to aid in meeting the needs of veterinary medicine.

His greatest joy was that of being husband to Nancy and father to Eric, Paul and Breann, as well as a grandfather and great grandfather.

The family of Dr. Virts will receive friends on December 20, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Debbie Kirk on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:30 pm at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

For Dr. Virts’ full obituary, please visit Brinsfield Home’s website.