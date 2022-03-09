UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy today announced that former University of Maryland employee Lisa Schuetz, of Severn, Maryland, was indicted for one count of theft of over $100,000 and a lesser included count of theft between $1,500 and $250,000.

A University of Maryland police investigation uncovered evidence that from 2016 to 2020, Schuetz abused her official position and purchasing authority by engaging in a scheme to defraud the University of Maryland between 2016 and 2020.

“The charges that Ms. Schuetz is facing are serious. Financial crimes can have devastating consequences and we will continue to take strong action to investigate and prosecute Ms. Schuetz,” said Braveboy. “I want to thank the University of Maryland Police Department for their hard work on this case and for working with my Public Integrity Unit to bring this investigation to this point.”

The total amount of the theft is $1,134,887.66. If convicted, Schuetz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

