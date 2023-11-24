Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Is Coming To Hollywood!

Credit: MCW Pro Wrestling

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Brooooooo! On Saturday, February 3, 2024, Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) will host their annual Winter Blast show at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Headlining the show will be former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Matt Riddle, along with National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) stars Bryan Idol and Natalia Markova, and all of MCW’s stars.

Since 1998, MCW has developed the pro wrestling superstars of tomorrow. Some of the biggest names in the industry such as Lita, Mickie James, Lio Rush, James Ellsworth, Ashante the Adonis, MJF, Adam Cole, and many more have made their way through MCW.

“To make it easy to understand for people that are not familiar, we are like College Football to the NFL, we are the step before a wrestler goes on to make a national name for themselves,” Dan McDevitt, the President of MCW, told The BayNet.

Winter Blast will have nine action-packed matches featuring top talents from MCW and Matt Riddle himself will also be in action! Before the show, fans will also have the opportunity to meet and take pictures with the wrestlers at the pre-show meet and greet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. You must purchase a ticket to participate in the meet and greet.

“We love coming to Hollywood, we have been coming down here a few times a year since 2014, almost ten years already. The fans are electric at every show, they bring it all and leave it all on the table just like the performers in the ring do,” said McDevitt. “Everyone in my locker room always politics for a spot to be on the Hollywood shows because they love performing in front of such an energetic crowd.”

McDevitt also went on to explain that no matter if you’re a fan or not, he can guarantee that MCW will provide a great experience for the whole family.

“I would say 100% that especially in this day in age, you will not be able to find a more affordable live event experience than MCW Pro Wrestling and it’s one that you can take the whole family to. We pride ourselves on our family friendly experience.”

