Four Injured And One Flown Out After Serious Multi-Motor Vehicle Accident In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – Today at approximately 9:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one trapped at the intersection of Loveville Road and Three Notch Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two box trucks, one FedEx the other was UPS and two SUV type vehicles involved with one subject trapped. Reporting a total of four subjects injured.

After assessing the scene, it was determined a driver of an SUV was trapped and wedged against a box truck. Units from Hollywood VFD Company 7 began stabilization the vehicle and worked on gaining access to the patient. Leonardtown VFD Rescue Squad 1 arrived on the scene assisting with extrication. It was determined the best access would be gained by moving the box truck creating enough working area. A side wall removal was conducted of the driver side in order to gain access to the patient. The patient was extracted from the vehicle at approximately 10:21 a.m.

Emergency personnel requested a MEDEVAC for the patient. The landing zone was established at Oakville Elementary School. MSP Trooper 6 arrived at approximately 10:30 a.m. and transported the patient to a trauma center for further evaluation. The three other patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department