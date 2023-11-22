MARYLAND – In a recent decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit declared the Handgun Qualification License (HQL) law in Maryland unconstitutional. The court’s ruling, issued on November 21, 2023, questioned the constitutionality of the HQL law codified in Md. Public Safety Article, 5-117.1.

Despite the court’s decision, the HQL law currently remains in effect, and there are no immediate changes to the process of purchasing firearms in Maryland. The ruling will only become effective once the court issues a mandate.

Governor Wes Moore expressed disappointment in the Fourth Circuit Court’s ruling. In a statement, he emphasized that the law aims to ensure that every Marylander has the right to live free from fear, rather than stripping away rights from responsible gun owners. The governor highlighted the importance of common-sense gun laws in protecting communities from gun violence and reiterated his commitment to keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) condemned the Fourth Circuit’s decision, labeling it a disastrous consequence of the Supreme Court’s standard that gun laws should align with those from centuries ago. Senator Van Hollen called for a reconsideration of the precedent set last year and urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Fourth Circuit’s ruling.

According to Everystat.org, the rate of gun deaths in Maryland increased by 46% from 2011 to 2020, which is higher than the nationwide increase of 33%. Specifically, the rate of gun suicides in Maryland increased by 2%, while gun homicides increased by 81%. In comparison, the nationwide increase for gun suicides was 12%, and for gun homicides, it was 70%.

The Maryland State Police will provide updates on the Maryland State Police Licensing Division website and through Advisories as more information becomes available.

