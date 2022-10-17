Francis "Pee Wee" Aloysius Jenifer

Francis Aloysius Jenifer received his wings at home on October 2, 2022. Francis was known to family and friends as “Pee Wee”, born on March 21, 1938, in Charlotte Hall, Maryland to Gertrude B. Meredith and William A. Jenifer.

Francis was the third born to five siblings. He was educated in Mechanicsville, Maryland. He enjoyed playing baseball, being a comedian, and playing cards, but his favorite thing was being a dance machine. Pee Wee started working at Patrick Sign Company, where he built signs for major companies. He then became self-employed with his own company F.A.Jenifer, as a master carpenter and several other business ventures. He utilized his business to become an apprentice to young African-American men in the trade of carpentry and in life.

He was a loving and devoted father to all his beautiful daughters. He loved having gatherings and being surrounded by his family and friends. Francis “Pee Wee” was a master creative man with his hands; he could build and paint anything. “Pee Wee” once said, “A great painter does not get paint on his hands”, and he never did.

Francis “Pee Wee” also loved to cook. He loved teaching his girls math which was his favorite subject.

Francis was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude (Gerdie) Meredith and William Jenifer; his brothers, James Jenifer, Raymond Meredith, and Ronnie Meredith; two daughters, Robin Jenifer and Holly Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife, Betty Jenifer; one sister Margaret Plater; one brother, Joseph Meredith; seven daughters, Barbara Wilson (Leroy), Angela Jackson (Reginald), Bonnie Taybron (Mike), Jeri Lynn, Jaelle Monk, April Brown and Eunice Goldring.

Ten grandchildren, Tiffany, Aricka, Pedro, Tarrence, Angelo, Londonn, Antonio, Aysia, Madison, TyJerie, Kayden, Mason, Mercy, and Jai; Twenty-three great-grandchildren; Two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.