Freddy Mack Adkins, 78, of Great Mills, MD died November 13, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on May 20, 1944 in Wise County, VA to the late Raymond Adkins and Lena Kiser Adkins.

Freddy moved to St. Mary’s County in 1960, from Coeburn, VA. with his parents when he was 16 years old. On October 2, 1965, he married his beloved wife, Gail M. Viall, at Holy Face Catholic Church in Great Mills, MD. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a good friend and neighbor; and always had a treat for the kids and dogs. He was employed by the St. Mary’s County Board of Education Maintenance Department for most of his career. He loved camping in his RV along the East coast and winter getaways to Florida, but St. Mary’s was his home that he loved to come back too. His yard was always keep in pristine condition. He loved planting flowers and working in his yard. He hated to have sticks and leaves laying around. He loved NASCAR, if a ford won. He enjoyed watching the deer in the field and wanted you to admire their beauty too. His family was his pride and joy and he loved spending as much time as possible with them, especially his granddaughter, Brooke.

In addition to his beloved wife, Freddy is also survived by his son, Dennis D. Adkins (Laura Morgan) of Hollywood, MD; his siblings: Janet Shoemaker (Boyd), Sheila Quade, Michael Adkins, and Dawn Fieldman; and his granddaughter, Brooke A. Adkins, of Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings: Doffis R. Adkins, Jerry W. Adkins, Donnie D. Adkins, and Gaye Norris.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Face Catholic Church Cemetery, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Memorial contributions may be made to Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

