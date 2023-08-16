Brian Anthony Cave

WALDORF, Md. – On August 7, Brian Anthony Cave, 28, of no fixed address, was arrested by members of a fugitive task force in connection with a domestic-related assault that occurred in December 2020 during which Cave produced a firearm and threatened a woman.

After he was initially charged, a judge ordered Cave could be released on a $5,000 bond. He was indicted on the assault charge in February 2021, but failed to appear in court. A bench warrant was issued, but Cave could not be immediately located.

Based on further investigation, it was learned Cave was possibly in the Baltimore area where task force officers were able to locate and apprehend him after a brief foot pursuit.

Cave was transported back to Charles County where he is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.