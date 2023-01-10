"G.B." ETC George Blaylock, USN (Ret.)

ETC George “G.B.” Blaylock, USN (Ret.). 97, of Lexington Park, MD died on January 6, 2023 at his home with his family at his side.

He was born on June 7, 1925 in Greenwood Springs, MS to the late James Newton and Vera Dorothula (Nichols) Blaylock. He was the last surviving member of a family of nine. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister: Bernice Lillian Black and brothers: Leo Greene Blaylock, Otha Arlen Blaylock, James Greyson Blaylock, Harold Dean Blaylock and Herbert Gene Blaylock.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lorraine (Brudnicki) Blaylock of Lexington Park, MD and his children: Mary Cordone of Lincoln, CA, Lorri Ann Wood of Leonardtown, MD and Jennifer Lynn Councell of Fredricksburg, VA. He had great admiration for his three son-in-laws: Al Cordone, Thomas Councell, and Eric Wood. He adored his six grandchildren and “Couldn’t see enough of them,” they are: Jessica Councell, Kyle Councell, Savanah Wood, Payton Wood, Nolan Wood and Shelby Wood, who preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War proudly serving a 20 year career with the U.S. Navy in electronics field specializing in Air Traffic Control radar systems. After retiring from the Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station he immediately entered into a second career at the same facility in a civilian status supervising the maintenance and upkeep of the Air Traffic Control facility and later years advanced to the position of Ground Electronics Maintenance Officer. He retired from Civil Service in 1995 completing a combined 51 years of service with the Department of Defense. He was also a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor. He taught all phases of flying, however his main interest was assisting military pilots in achieving a commercial license and flight instructor rating in general aviation. He also taught aerobatic flight maneuvers. In his private life, he was a strong advocate of close family ties. He loved his family dearly, his wife Lorraine whom he called “Babe” was the pride and joy of his life. They were married in Holy Face Catholic Church, Great Mills, MD on New Years Day 1970, he referred to her as the lady in all his wonderful dreams, a doting wife and the greatest mother and grandmother that ever lived. Each of his family members were a treasure in his mind. He often said, “Babe we are rich now, someday we will have money.” He never met a stranger and enjoyed every minute of his lengthy life of 97 years. He loved life, every day was special to him. It was very important to him that he kept active, both body and mind. His motto was “use it or lose it.”

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Joseph Sileo at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Wood, Bruce Strickland, Tom Councell, TR Councell, Kyle Councell, and Dale Hall.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.