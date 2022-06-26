WALDORF, Md. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters took both games of a single-admission doubleheader against The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on a scolding hot Saturday Night in Waldorf. With the sweep, The Honey Hunters are now just a win away from clinching the ALPB South Division First Half Title.

The Honey Hunters dominated game one of the twin bill from end to end, scoring early and often against Denson Hull (L, 2-4) in a 6-3 victory. Gastonia scored three runs just six batters into the game, taking advantage of lackadaisical defense from the Crabs.

Southern Maryland was able to get one back against Honey Hunter’s ace Reilly Hovis (W, 4-2) in the bottom half of the frame when Zach Collier doubled home Michael Weilansky.

Hull and Hovis went on to trade zeros for the next two innings before both teams scored twice in the fourth. Jake Skole extended Gastonia’s lead with a sac fly before Herlis Rodriguez lined a triple into center, putting the Honey Hunters up 5-1.

Matt Hibbert answered Gastonia with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. The home run would be the last runs the Crabs would score in the double header.

Game Two was much of the same story.

Honey Hunter’s starter Zack Godley (W, 1-0) was in complete command of the shortened seven-inning game. The former Arizona Diamondback struck out eight Blue Crabs in a 3-0 Gastonia win.

He allowed only three hits and one walk, dropping his season ERA to just 1.23. Blue Crabs starter Mitch Lambson (L, 5-2) was solid in the contest, giving up three runs in a complete-game effort.

The Honey Hunters scored twice in the top half of the fifth on a pair of RBI singles by Emmanuel Tapia and Joseph Rosa. Reece Hampton tacked on one more in the sixth with an RBI groundout.

Gastonia will have a chance to join the Blue Crabs as first-half division champions in the series finale tomorrow at 2:05.