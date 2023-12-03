Glime, Mazzola Pick Up United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV Honors

Credit: Bill Wood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Team captains Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) and Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) represented the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team on the 2023 United Soccer Coaches All-Region IV Teams.



Glime landed on the Second Team while Mazzola earned a spot on the Third Team. Both are first-time all-region honorees. Fifteen Seahawks have combined for 28 All-Region awards throughout the history of the program. This marks the eighth consecutive season (no All-Region awards were given in 2020) that St. Mary’s has received all-region recognition.



“I am so proud of Zack and Lucca. They have led by example all season and they both truly exemplify the commitment and hard work of the team,” 13th-year Head Coach Alun Oliver ’04 said.



Glime’s all-region selection comes on the heels of his First Team All-United East Conference Volt Division award (Nov. 8). The 5-11 forward led the team with 11 goals and 24 points, tying him for third in the league in goals and good for sixth in points. He recorded three multiple-goal games, including scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at No. 1 seed Rosemont College during the conference championship game (Nov. 4).



Glime was named the MVP of the United East Tournament after scoring in each of the four games, including netting the game-winner in the team’s 2-0 win at No. 1 seed Penn State Harrisburg (Nov. 1) to claim the Volt Division championship title. He was named the United East Volt Division Offensive Player of the Week on September 4.



Glime ends his four-year Seahawk career with 18 goals, including five game-winners, and five assists for 41 points in 57 games (31 starts).



Mazzola was a commanding presence in the midfield for St. Mary’s, facilitating the Seahawks’ transitional play. The 5-11 midfielder, who was a 2022 Second Team All-United East pick, collected a goal and two assists in his senior campaign. His lone goal came in the Volt Division championship game at Penn State Harrisburg.



Mazzola wraps up his career at St. Mary’s with six goals and six assists for 18 points in 64 games (57 starts).



It was a historic 2023 campaign for the Seahawks (11-7-4, 3-2-1 UEC). St. Mary’s claimed both the United East Volt Division and overall United East championship titles while earning the program’s first-ever berth in the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament.



