Gov. Hogan Delivers Final Keynote Address At Maryland Municipal League Summer Conference

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan delivered the keynote address at the 2022 Maryland Municipal League (MML) Summer Conference in Ocean City. In his remarks, the governor highlighted eight years of economic growth and tax relief, a major bipartisan agreement to increase transportation funding for local governments, and new rounds of Project Restore and Connect Maryland broadband funding.

Following are excerpts from the address:

ECONOMIC RECOVERY: “After eight years of fiscal discipline, record job creation, and economic growth, together, we successfully brought Maryland’s economy back from the brink—from the 43 consecutive tax hikes that had taken $10 billion out of the pockets of struggling families, small businesses, and retirees. We totally reversed that trend by cutting taxes eight years in a row by $4.7 billion. We went from losing 8,000 businesses and over 100,000 jobs to record job creation. We inherited a $5.1 billion deficit and turned it into the largest surplus in state history.”

PROJECT RESTORE: “Last year during this MML conference, we launched a transformative $25 million Project Restore initiative, which has enabled us to award grants to businesses all across the state—in Baltimore City, Frostburg, Sykesville, Waldorf, Frederick, Ellicott City, Chestertown, Clinton, Easton, and many many more. Project Restore has been an incredible success, and so now, in response to that demand, we decided to open up another $25 million of funding, which will kick off on July 7, and we look forward to working with all of you to put up even more ‘Open for Business’ signs in towns and cities across the state.” Learn more about Project Restore.

CONNECT MARYLAND: “Last year, we launched Connect Maryland, which includes a total new investment of $400 million in state funding for the expansion of broadband access in order to fully address the digital divide for everyone all across the state. In the coming weeks, we will be announcing the next wave of Connect Maryland funding, and we look forward to working closely with all of you to effectively utilize this massive new investment in broadband infrastructure.” Learn more about Connect Maryland.

HIGHWAY USER REVENUES: “The previous administration cut Highway User Revenues by 90%, and I promised you that if I was elected, we would do something about that. Restoring funds to HURs has been the top priority of MML and it’s been a top priority for me as well. After several years of fighting to get the legislature to help make it happen, in 2018, we were able to enact a bill increasing local transportation funding. It was a good start, but much more was needed. So we never stopped fighting for MML and MACo, and in my last legislative session, we worked across the aisle with legislative leaders to successfully broker a major bipartisan agreement which dramatically increases transportation funding for local governments. Local jurisdictions will now receive $663 million more in state funding for local transportation projects.” Learn more about the bipartisan agreement for local transportation funding.

REACH THE BEACH PLAN: “Eight years ago, Maryland had crumbling roads and bridges and some of the worst traffic congestion in the nation. So we immediately began moving forward on nearly all of the highest priority transportation projects in every single jurisdiction all across the state, and we’re not done yet. On Friday, I announced a $28 million Tier 2 Bay Crossing Study in order to move forward on making a new Chesapeake Bay crossing a reality. And yesterday, we took another very important step in our ‘Reach the Beach’ plan with the investment of $15 million to accelerate the entire planning phase and to move into the design phase for improvements to Route 90—the Ocean City Expressway. Our administration has invested far more in both transit and roads than any other administration in state history.” Learn more about the Reach the Beach plan.