Samuel Bogley was Maryland’s Lieutenant Governor from 1979-1983.

Photo credit: LBogley

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan ordered the Maryland State Flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, Saturday, March 26, in honor of former Lieutenant Governor Samuel Bogley, who passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

