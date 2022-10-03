Gov. Hogan Proclaims Walktober, Encourages Marylanders To Walk For Health, Recreation, And Transportation

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Noting the benefits to health and well-being that come from walking—Maryland’s official state exercise—Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation recognizing the third annual statewide celebration of Walktober, including a month-long schedule of events and webinars.

The governor also noted that this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, is annual Walk Maryland Day and encouraged residents to walk for health, recreation, and transportation.

“Walking is one of the most beneficial ways to support better physical and mental health, and fall is the perfect time to get outdoors and experience the beauty of our great state,” said Governor Hogan. “Research shows that people who take part in daily physical activity live longer and have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, and other health issues. Walking is an activity available to people of all ages and abilities, and I encourage Marylanders to take part in our annual Walktober celebration.”

On this year’s Walk Maryland Day, residents can become “sole mates” by joining one of many official walks that will take place across the state, or register a walk they plan to take by themselves or with others in their community. Registration is available at mdot.maryland.gov/walktober.

The Walktober webinar series is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, and 27, and will feature experts discussing the health benefits of walking as well as ideas to promote walkable communities and expand pedestrian access, safety, and equity across the state.

Details and registration are available here.

The Hogan administration supports pedestrian access and infrastructure initiatives, and works with the Maryland Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and other partners to raise awareness of pedestrian safety and accessibility. Maryland has more than 1,200 miles of trails on state public lands.

Agencies participating in Walktober include the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Maryland Department of Health, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Maryland Department of Planning, the Maryland Department of Commerce, the Maryland State Department of Education, and the Maryland Office of Tourism, as well as local jurisdictions, agencies, nonprofits, and private sector partners.

“Walking is an essential component of Maryland’s transportation network, and connects many residents directly to mass transit, carpooling, jobs, education, and recreation,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “Walktober brings us together to enjoy walking, raise awareness, and share ideas of how we can enhance pedestrian safety and access.”

For more details on Walktober and Walk Maryland Day, follow on Twitter @MDOTNews and @WalkCycleMD.