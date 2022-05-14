ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today received their second COVID-19 vaccine boosters, as they continue to encourage eligible Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the virus.

“One of the reasons we’ve been so successful in fighting COVID is our commitment to leaving no arm behind and getting as many Marylanders vaccinated and boosted as possible,” said Governor Hogan. “If you are now eligible for a second booster, we encourage you to go out and get one at your local pharmacy or any of our hundreds of providers across the state. A big part of learning to live with the virus is using common sense and taking the right precautions in our daily lives.”

The booster shots were administered by vaccinators from the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC). The governor presented a National Nurses Week proclamation to Karen Doyle, the chief nursing officer for UMMC.

Nearly 11.8 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations Statewide. To date, Maryland has administered nearly 11.8 million COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 2.3 million booster shots. Hundreds of locations across the state continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. Find a provider at covidvax.maryland.gov.

COVID-19 Booster Eligibility.

Second Booster. All Marylanders ages 50 and older are eligible for a second booster four months after their first booster, as are people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.



First Booster. All Marylanders ages 12 and older are eligible for a first booster after completing their COVID-19 vaccine primary series.

Test to Treat. The state has expanded services at the State Center Vaccination and Testing Site in Baltimore City to include free on-site consultations and COVID-19 treatment options. This initiative expands on the federal Test to Treat model, which is being adopted by pharmacies and urgent care centers throughout Maryland. Use the Test to Treat locator to find a pharmacy or provider near you.