Governor Hogan Visits The 141st Maryland State Fair

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today visited the 141st Maryland State Fair in Timonium and spoke to farmers and producers at the annual Ag Day Luncheon.

Ag Day Luncheon. Before visiting the fair, the governor joined cabinet secretaries and agricultural leaders from across the state at the annual Ag Day Luncheon. Over the past eight years, the Hogan administration has provided more than $7 million to modernize and improve the Maryland State Fairgrounds, including $2.5 million in the FY23 budget to replace the Farm and Garden Building with an updated Agriculture Education Center.

Fairgrounds. Following the luncheon, Governor Hogan toured the fairgrounds, starting with the Cow Palace, and stopping by the 4-H Building. He greeted fairgoers and tried the peach sundae, a fan favorite.

Over the course of this year’s 12-day fair, nearly 22,000 competitive events will be judged that showcase Maryland’s best animals, produce, and various arts and crafts. The state fair attracts 500,000 guests each year and an estimated 2 million guests visit the Maryland State Fairgrounds throughout the year.