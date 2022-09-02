ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has appointed Donnell Turner to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, along with several other new appointees across the state.

Additionally, the Governor appointed Nicole Barmore to the Baltimore City Circuit Court, Michael Barranco to the Baltimore County Circuit Court, Cameron Brown to the Cecil County Circuit Court, and Kathleen Murphy to the Baltimore County District Court.

“It is my pleasure to appoint these distinguished individuals to fill critical roles within Maryland’s judicial system,” said Governor Hogan. “I am grateful for their willingness to serve the people of our great state, and am confident they will make outstanding additions to our circuit courts.”

For Prince George’s County Circuit Court:



Donnell Wilfred Turner is currently the Inspector General for the Prince George’s County Police Department, where he oversees independent oversight to detect fraud, abuse, misconduct, and mismanagement of police department programs.

Prior to taking on his role as Inspector General, Mr. Turner held various positions in the public sector, including Deputy State’s Attorney and Principal Deputy State’s Attorney for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, and as a Trial Attorney in the Department’s Criminal Division.

Mr. Turner has previously practiced labor and employment law in the public and private sectors, and served as an adjunct faculty member at Prince George’s Community College.

He received his B.S. from the University of Maryland at College Park and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.



For Baltimore City Circuit Court:



Nicole Kimberly Barmore is the Assistant Chief Counsel with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency. Over the last four years, she has represented the federal government as lead trial attorney in administrative immigration removal hearings, and prosecuted cases of immigration benefits fraud and immigration work site violations.

Prior to joining Homeland Security, Ms. Barmore spent more than a decade in public law, including serving as a Prosecutor for the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, and as a code enforcement attorney at the Baltimore City Department of Housing and Community Development.



She received her B.A. from Coppin State University and her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.



For Baltimore County Circuit Court:



Michael Salvatore Barranco is a partner with the Law Office of Frank F. Daily, P.A. He is a trial lawyer with a general practice focusing on banking, commercial, business, products liability, and consumer protection disputes. Mr. Barranco has extensive experience in private practice.

Prior to joining his current firm, he was a partner at the law firm of Treanor, Pope & Hughes, P.A. where he practiced in the areas of products liability and business and commercial litigation. In addition, Mr. Barranco previously served as an associate of Piper & Marbury, currently DLA Piper, and Niles, Barton & Wilmer, LLP.

He received his B.A. from Duke University and his J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.



For Cecil County District Court:



Cameron Andrew Brown has been a partner with the law firm Wilson, Rollins and Brown since 2016. He has extensive experience in both the district and circuit courts handling criminal defense, land use matters representing government agencies and private parties, as well as business, contractual, and real property disputes.

He also has significant experience with personal injury matters and estate administration. Mr. Brown serves as Board Counsel to the Cecil County Board of Elections and briefly worked as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Cecil County from 2017-2018.



He received his B.A. from Elon University and his J.D. from Widener University School of Law.



For Baltimore County District Court:



Kathleen Carol Murphy has spent the majority of her 27 year legal career in criminal law enforcement. She is currently the Director of the Criminal Division at the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, where she is responsible for overseeing multiple units of the criminal investigations division. In addition, she also represents the Attorney General in various capacities on the Maryland State Sentencing Commission and the Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association.

In 2021, Ms. Murphy spearheaded an internal workgroup tasked with the creation of an independent unit to investigate police-involved fatalities. She started her career as a prosecutor in Baltimore City, then worked for three years at the Attorney General’s office investigating environmental crimes. Ms. Murphy then spent almost 10 years prosecuting economic crimes for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

She received her B.A. from Wake Forest University and her J.D. from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.