Governor Hogan proclaims Maryland Arbor Day for 2022. Photo by Joe Andrucyk, Maryland State House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed April 6, 2022 to be Maryland Arbor Day, marking the 150th anniversary of National Arbor Day, celebrated the last Friday of April each year, and the 139th Maryland Arbor Day, celebrated the first Wednesday of April.

“Arbor Day is a great reminder of the importance of Maryland’s forest lands and the importance of planting trees,” said Governor Hogan. “Our state is proud of the small businesses that support our economy by engaging in natural resources-based industries. We also recognize the important role the hard work and dedication of the Maryland Forest Service in ensuring Maryland’s forests remain a point of pride.”

Resuming an annual tradition that was on hold during the pandemic, Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio honored Maryland Arbor Day by presenting tree seedlings grown at the state nursery in Caroline County to the members of the Board of Public Works – Governor Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, and state Treasurer Dereck E. Davis.

Additionally, board members received note cards featuring artwork from the 2022 Arbor Day poster contest, an annual event held earlier in the year for fifth graders throughout the state. Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan once again served as a guest in selecting the winners this year; a red bud seedling was also sent to her office in appreciation.

DNR celebrates Maryland Arbor Day every year by giving away trees for planting and honoring the achievements of individuals who have contributed to the state’s forest products industry. Governor Hogan and Secretary Riccio welcomed and recognized furniture makers Jim McMartin and Jim Beggins, who crafted the Wye Oak Desk used by every governor since 2004. This desk is made from the wood from Maryland’s celebrated, centuries-old Wye Oak tree, which fell during a thunderstorm on June 6, 2002.

Staff also delivered seedlings and note cards to the Maryland General Assembly, where the department and the legislature honored a Maryland Forest Service employee.

Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Maryland Forest Ranger Tim Cole was named the American Forest Foundation’s American Tree Farm System’s Northern Region Inspector of the Year. He was selected from among other inspectors across the northeastern United States. He has served as the Forest Ranger for Garrett County since 2013, and a certified tree farm inspector since 2014. Senator George C. Edwards presented a proclamation to Cole, recognizing him for outstanding stewardship in managing forest resources and increasing public understanding of the benefits of sustainable forestry in Garrett County.