LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch.

As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.

The Governor will also be participating in a staff led tour of the library and its facilities.

“We are honored and humbled that Governor Hogan is taking time out of his schedule to visit our library,” said KennethWayne Thompson, Executive Director of Charles County Public Library. “This year is a special one for us here at CCPL celebrating 100 years of existence as an organization in Charles County. All year we have been honoring the history of the library and looking forward to all of the wonderful things to come for the future, and the Governor’s visit is a great way to continue that legacy.”

The Governor’s visit is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the La Plata branch. For more information about the library, please visit www.ccplonline.org.

About Charles County Public Library

The Charles County Public Library (CCPL) creates opportunities for our community to engage, discover, and learn. CCPL consists of four library branches, as well as a Mobile Library. CCPL has a staff of more than 100 full-time and part-time employees. Our branches house over 200,000 volumes of printed material, audio books, film, and other documents, and we have an online branch at www.ccplonline.org where we are adding new resources regularly.

Currently, there are over 75,000 county residents who have library cards and that number grows every day.