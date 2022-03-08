LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Richard Fritz announces that Alexander DeMarr (DOB 12/03/1957) entered a plea of guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, and was sentenced on March 1, 2022, to 25 years in the Department of Corrections.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz would like to thank Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case that resulted in the Defendant in receiving the maximum sentence allowed.

Charged on 06/09/21- Alexander Desales DeMarr, age 63 of Great Mills- four counts of Sex Abuse Minor by Dep. Wilhelmi# 28012-21