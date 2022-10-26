Hilda Ann Trossbach Hall, 94, of Scotland, MD, passed away on October 22, 2022. Born on June 13, 1928 in Beachville, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Linwood Trossbach and the late Mary Adelaide Norris Trossbach. Hilda is survived by her children Robert E. Hall (Darleen) of Hollywood, MD, Rhoda Hall (Jack) of Ridge, MD, her siblings George Trossbach of Scotland, MD, Jaunita Smith of Ridge, MD, John L. “Bill” Trossbach (Frances Mae) of Drayden, MD, Norris “Buster” Trossbach (Hilda) of Scotland, MD, and Amelia Fenhagan (Benedict) of Scotland, MD, daughter-in-law Juanita Chaput of Lawton, OK, as well as four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Roland P. “Peezie” Chaput and her sister Adelaide “Addie” McBride.

Hilda was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Michael’s High School as the Valedictorian of Class of 1946. She was employed by the U.S. Post Office, retiring in 1989 as the Post Master of Park Hall, MD with 30 years of service. Hilda was a member of the NARFE Chapter 969.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayers at 7:00 PM in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

