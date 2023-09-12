Historic St. Mary’s City Celebrates Indigenous Heritage Day

Credit: Felicia Mumbert of Historic St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On September 9, 2023, Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) hosted their Indigenous Heritage Day event. The day was packed with learning and celebration of indigenous heritage and culture.

According to HSMC, attendees had the opportunity to learn about various aspects of indigenous culture, from tool making, traditional games, tanning, pottery, cooking, and more.

“It’s important to recognize and celebrate the living traditions of Indigenous communities, and events like this provide a wonderful opportunity to do so,” HSMC stated in a Facebook post highlighting the event.

Credit: Felicia Mumbert of Historic St. Mary’s City

Another major highlight of the day was the performance by Mark Tayac and the Piscataway Nation Singers and Dancers. The group shared a colorful, educational, and entertaining pow-wow-style event featuring American Indian Dance, Drum & Song that tells of American Indian history, culture, and traditions.

Credit: Felicia Mumbert of Historic St. Mary’s City

“It’s always a privilege to witness these cultural practices and learn more about their significance,” HSMC stated. “In addition to the performances, attendees also had the chance to participate in the program ‘Eight Coats, Seven Shirts, Fifteen Fathom Wampum: Early Colonial Settlement and the First Deeds’ with Drew Shuptar-Rayvis. This program explored the interconnected relationships between Dutch, Swedes, English and Algonkian peoples in their respective regions/colonies.”

Credit: Felicia Mumbert of Historic St. Mary’s City

For more amazing pictures from this event click here.

To follow Historic St. Mary’s City, click here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com