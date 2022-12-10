LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On December 9, 2022, at 8:13 a.m. Dep. Campbell responded to the 21400 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stolen vehicle.

Investigation determined an unknown suspect entered several vehicles parked in the secured lot, and ultimately stole a 2012 Ford F-250. The suspect then drove through a fence leaving the parking lot.

A short time later, Corporal White observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park.

The suspect, later identified as Rodney Delray Taylor, age 56 of Hollywood, fled on foot and after a brief foot chase was apprehended and taken into custody.

Located on Taylor was a CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Cpl. White sustained injury to his arm while apprehending Taylor.

Both Taylor and Cpl. White were taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

Taylor was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking

Theft

Rogue and Vagabond (five counts)

Malicious Destruction of Property

Elude Uniformed Police on Foot

Fail to Remain at Scene of Vehicle Damage Accident

CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia

