HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the HVFD Ladies Auxiliary installed their 2023 Executive & Line Officers, and recognized several members for their contributions over the past year.

The HVFD Ladies Auxiliary presented the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Dept. with a check for funds that they raised throughout their year of successful fundraising events.

Two of our Ladies Auxiliary, Cleone Wible and Rose Davis, were each recognized for 50 years of service with the HVFDLA.

This year’s President’s Award was presented to the HVFD Ladies Auxiliary

Three members- D.J. Brady, John Wible, and C.J. Mattingly- were awarded their Life Membership status, having served 25 years with HVFD.

With reverence, we remember the two members we lost during 2022:

President Mattingly and Chief Rogers present the family of Past President, Past Chief, Life Member Daniel “Danny” Davis a remembrance shadowbox.

Past President, Past Chief, Life Member Daniel “Danny” Davis, who continuously served in numerous elected and selected positions on the local and state levels, including President of both SMVFA & MSFA.

President Mattingly and Chief Rogers present the family of Charter Member Alan Dean a remembrance shadowbox.

2023 Executive Officers

·President William Mattingly

·Vice President Scott Hankinson

·Secretary Michael Sullivan

·Treasurer Stephen Facini

·Chaplain Marie Hankinson

·Chief Ernest Rogers

·Board of Director 1year Anthony Norris

·Board of Director 2year Tyler Insley

·Fire Board Delegate Edward Tatum

2023 Line Officers

·Fire Chief Ernest Rogers

·Assistant Fire Chief William Rector

·Deputy Fire Chief Edward Tatum

·Engine Captain Tyler Brady

·Squad Captain Tyler Insley

·Truck Captain Brandon Wible

·Engine Lieutenant Joseph “Drew” Wallace

·Squad Lieutenant Jason Sullivan

·Truck Lieutenant Timothy Pilkerton

·Safety Officers Douglas Insley & Richard Brady

·Water Supply Officer Robert Albert

·Chief Engineer Michael Sullivan

·Assistant Engineers Anthony Norris, Glenn Thompson, Scott Hankinson, Edward Bivens

·Training Officer William Long

Most Promising Firefighter Kyle Kasupski

Firefighter of the Year Justin Winkler

🏆 Chief’s Award presented to the entire membership, HVFD, accepted by President Mattingly

Top 5 Drivers: Scott Hankinson, Michael Sullivan, Glenn Thompson, Anthony “Tony” Norris, James “Noodles” Nelson

Top 10 Responders: Scott Hankinson, Anthony Gardiner, Timothy Pilkerton, Tyler Insley, Michael Sullivan, Tyler Brady, Nick Davis, Tony Norris, Jake Mahaffey

✨Special thanks to Master of Ceremonies, Judge Marvin Kamanitz, Rita B Catering, DJ Rich Wilson, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department , New Market District Volunteer Fire Company