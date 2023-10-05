Homeschool Hikers Program Underway In Lothian

Credit: Jug Bay

LOTHIAN, Md. – Homeschoolers are taking their learning outdoors and exploring nature. Jug Bay Wetland Sanctuary is offering Homeschool Hiking once a month through December. The goal is to spend time outside, have fun, and discuss several topics including human history along the Patuxent River. The class looks at the colonists and their relationship with the landscape.

The program is for kids ages 6-10 and costs just $10 per child. Parents will drop their kids off at 10am and pick them up at noon. Registration is required and space is limited. The last two hike of the season are November 1st and December 6th. Register at https://jugbay.org/education/

There is also a program for preschoolers (ages 3-5) and their parent/guardian. On October 18th, they’ll learn about trees. November 15th focuses on why maintenance in nature is important and January 17th is about fire. This class is also $10 and requires registration as well.

Jug Bay Wetland Sanctuary is located at 1361 Wrighton Road in Lothian.

