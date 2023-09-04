House Fire In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 41200 block of New Market Turner Road at approximately 9:08 p.m. on September 3, 2023. When units arrived, there were reports of a possible person trapped inside the one-story home.

Crews from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department discovered smoke coming from the kitchen and quickly began extinguishing the flames. During a primary search, crews found an additional fire in a bedroom and extinguished the flames. A secondary search revealed no occupants inside the house.

The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported during the incident.

While crews were working on the house fire, additional units responded to a serious collision with one overturned at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com