HOLLYWOOD, Md – On September 3, 2023 at approximately 9:34 p.m., units responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road in the area of Sotterly Road.

The collision involved two vehicles, leaving one overturned. The first unit of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department reported no entrapment.

EMS evaluated the occupants of the vehicles and requested a MEDEVAC for two of the occupants. Two of the other occupants refused further care.

A landing zone was established at the Maryland State Police Aviation Command hangar. Both occupants were transported to nearby trauma centers.

