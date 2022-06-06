With the summer months approaching, home improvement is going to be at the top of the to-do list for many people. Local businesses may also be looking to improve the look of their parking lots and other surrounding areas.

Sealcoating is an inexpensive, simple, and necessary aspect of asphalt pavement maintenance that can help extend the lifespan of your asphalt and save you money in the long run. Sealcoating is a preventative measure you can and should take to protect your asphalt pavement from potential damages and harmful elements.

External damages like harmful UV rays from the sun, as well as inclement weather such as rain, snow, and ice can damage your asphalt pavement over time. This can cause premature fading, cracking, pothole formations, and more. Combine all of those elements with regular vehicular and foot traffic, and you have a recipe for disaster.

So what exactly is sealcoating and how will it improve your asphalt pavement? Sealcoating involves applying a thin layer of asphalt-based aggregate to your existing asphalt. For maximum benefits, you should allow the fesh layer of sealcoat to dry for about 24-48 hours. For that reason, it’s recommended that you choose to sealcoat your asphalt on your least busy days.

Sealcoating can and will improve many aspects of your asphalt. This includes protection against damages in the summertime and beyond, and adding curb appeal.

Sealcoating your asphalt in the spring will revitalize and re-strengthen it so that it’s prepared to handle the heavy July heat and humidity. In the long run, the risks of not sealcoating your asphalt will end up costing you much more than taking the time to maintain it.

Curb appeal is also a huge incentive, if you’re a business, customers are more likely to be impressed and enamored with a clean, hazard-free parking lot. Also, if you’re a homeowner, the added curb appeal will help your home stand out more than any other in the area.

Spring time is usually the best time to sealcoat your asphalt. The moderate weather and temperatures in the spring create the perfect conditions for repairing damages to your asphalt and subsequently sealcoating it for protection. In the winter, the cold temperatures interfere with the setting process. Summer temperatures are also far too hot, and the exposure to the harsh UV rays from the sun will only prolong the setting process.

