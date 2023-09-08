Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – In August 2023, Calvert County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) confirmed that the spread of Spotted Lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) was becoming a real concern for residents in the area.

Their initial Facebook post on August 12, 2023, states, “The insect is an invasive planthopper species native to eastern Asia with no known predators in North America. The insect metamorphoses, or changes, from a red and black nymph with white spots to a one-inch adult with delicate wings and black spots this time of year. As nymphs, they feed on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees and crops like grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees. As adults, they leave half-inch-long egg masses on stationary outdoor objects.”

CCPR posted another update on September 2, 2023, educating people on how to control the spread of Spotted Lanternflies during the fall season.

According to the post, adults start to lay egg masses during the fall. The masses are roughly an inch long and start with a waxy, tannish-white surface before changing to a cracked mud texture. Each mass houses 30-50 eggs. These masses can survive winter temperatures before hatching in mid-May.

Spotted Lanternfly Egg Mass (Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation via Facebook)

CCPR recommended that if you find an egg mass, scrape it into a plastic zippered bag with hand sanitizer, zip it closed, spread the sanitizer to kill the eggs, and then throw it away. Destroying the eggs prevents the population from growing in size and range and adding stress to native plants and wildlife.

If you find a spotted lanternfly, send a picture and location information to DontBug.MD@maryland.gov. This helps the Maryland Department of Agriculture understand the extent of the spread.

Visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spotted Lanternfly page to learn more about the species.

