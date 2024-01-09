Hoyer Releases Statement On His Intent To File For Re-Election

BOWIE, Md. – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement announcing his intent to file for re-election to represent Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“When I stepped down from my position as Majority Leader, I decided to remain in Congress because I had work I wanted to continue and complete. I also looked forward to returning to my work on the Appropriations Committee, which included securing the new FBI Headquarters location at Greenbelt. I remain committed to ensuring that project receives full funding. Returning to the Appropriations Committee was also an opportunity to continue my efforts to expand Judy Centers, support military installations in the Fifth District, and address other priorities for Marylanders.

“Unfortunately, beyond that, this Congress has been one of the most partisan and polarized in which I have served. As a result, it has been the least productive as well, with Republicans’ intra-party divisions blocking important progress for the American people. I believe in the next Congress we will have a Democratic Majority that will be able to deliver for families in Maryland and across the country.

“During this coming election, the values, character, and very soul of America are at risk. Freedom, which makes our nation exceptional, will be on the ballot. That freedom, that democracy, has been preserved by the blood and ballots of patriots so that, in Lincoln’s words, this nation ‘…should not perish from the earth.’

“Given these stakes, I believe I have more work to complete on behalf of my district, my state, and my country. I am blessed to have the good health, strength, and enduring passion necessary to continue serving my constituents at this decisive moment for Maryland and America.

“After conversations with my wife, my family, my colleagues in the Congress, and my constituents in the Fifth District, I have decided to run for another term in the Congress of the United States to advance these important priorities.”I will therefore ask my fellow Marylanders for their support, their prayers, and their counsel.”