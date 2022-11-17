Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05)

WASHINGTON – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement today on his plans to continue serving Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District in the 118th Congress:

“For more than three decades, I have had the distinct honor of serving in House Democratic leadership, amplifying the voices of Marylanders at the table where decisions are made. My priority in Congress has always been representing the interests of and advocating on behalf of Maryland’s Fifth District. I believe that it is time for me, however, to continue my service in a different role. Therefore, I have decided not to seek elected leadership in the 118th Congress.

“I do intend to continue my service in Congress and return to the Appropriations Committee as a member to complete work in which I have been involved for many years, including my focus on education, health care, and investing in America’s productive manufacturing capacity to create more jobs and opportunities for the people. I also look forward to continuing my focus on voting rights, civil rights, and human rights which I have made priorities throughout my public life, and what I will continue to do as a Member of Congress. I was proud to be entrusted with another term by my constituents earlier this month.

“In the 118th Congress, I look forward to working closely with the Biden-Harris Administration, the Moore-Miller Administration, and my Maryland colleagues to continue the vital work of advocating for Maryland’s Fifth District. Together, we will continue working to fund community projects, to expand the network of early-childhood Judy Centers across our state, to bring the new consolidated FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County, and to help invest in safer and stronger communities in our district. I will keep striving to support our hard-working federal employees, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made so far. Furthermore, I will continue my work to advance the mission of Pax River, Webster Field, Indian Head, Ft. Meade, NSA, and Joint Base Andrews that provide so many benefits to our national security while spurring economic opportunity for our communities.

“I look forward to working closely with the new House Democratic leadership team to ensure that workers and families in our state have all the tools needed to Make It In Maryland.”