Improvements Coming To Dunkirk District Park's Baseball & Softball Fields

Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation

DUNKIRK, Md. – Calvert County Parks and Recreation put out a social media post advising residents to be on the lookout for some improvements to the Dunkirk District Park baseball and softball infields in the coming weeks.

The current soil will be removed and a new, higher-quality infield mix will replace it. Fresh turf will also be added along the infield perimeter. The fields will also reportedly have better drainage and playability.

Parks and Recreation stated that the fields will be ready for spring practices.

Parks and Rec also stated that similar improvements will be made to Hallowing Point and Cove Point Parks over the next few years.

Even with these new additions on the way, some believe that other fields shouldn’t have to wait.

“Please spend some money on other park’s baseball and softball fields at the same time. They all need work!!!!! We shouldn’t have to wait a few years for it,” Joshua Eskins commented.

“Still no artificial turf fields anywhere including schools. 20 years behind,” stated Barry Wood.

