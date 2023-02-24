Daylin Roy Davis

LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, February 23, 2023, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Daylin Roy Davis, 28, of Waldorf, to 50 years in prison, with all but 30 years suspended, for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Offense in the Third Degree.

The Court’s sentence included 5 years of supervised probation after the completion of his initial 30-year sentence. If he violates the terms of that probation, Davis faces going back to prison for the 20 years that the Court suspended. Davis must also register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

On November 30, 2022, Davis entered a guilty plea to the above listed charges in Charles County Circuit Court.

On March 11, 2022, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a possible solicitation of a minor after inappropriate communications were discovered between Victim 1 and Davis on Victim 1’s cell phone. A review of the exchanges showed that Davis made repeated demands for sexual contact with the 15-year-old victim. When officers spoke with Victim 1, she reported being aware of Davis having sexual relations with other students at the school.

An investigation revealed that Davis was working as an instructional assistant at Westlake High School in Waldorf, where Victim 1 was a student. From September 24, 2021 through March 8, 2022, Davis and Victim 1 met numerous times in an empty classroom during school hours. Davis left the door of the classroom unlocked for the victim and would ask her to lock it when she entered. To avoid detection by other students and teachers, Davis offered the victim class passes. He also offered the victim marijuana and vape pens containing marijuana during these encounters. On at least one occasion, the victim told Davis that she was uncomfortable with meeting him in this manner and was afraid he would rape her; however, Davis continued to insist that they meet in the classroom and asked the victim to give him a “hickey.”

A second victim was discovered after the victim’s mother found inappropriate text message exchanges in Victim 2’s cell phone. Officers met with the 14-year-old victim, who reported that Davis was her substitute teacher on one occasion in January 2022. Like Victim 1, Davis would also meet Victim 2 in an empty classroom. On two occasions in February 2022, Davis engaged in vaginal intercourse with Victim 2 in the classroom. They would also engage in other sexual activities on numerous occasions, including kissing.

Davis was terminated from Westlake High School on March 15, 2022.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John A. Stackhouse asked the Court to give Davis a 50-year prison sentence in order to protect the community, citing that Davis was in a position of trust when he groomed and then exploited his victims. Mr. Stackhouse also noted that when parents send their children to school, they rightfully expect them to be in a safe and nourishing environment and not have to encounter a sexual predator.

Sentence

Count 1: Sexual Abuse of a Minor (Victim 2) 25 Years in Prison

Count 5: Sexual Offense in the Third Degree (Victim 2) 10 Years in Prison Concurrent to Count 1

Count 7: Sexual Abuse of a Minor (Victim 1) 25 Years in Prison, with all but 5 years suspended Consecutive to Count 1

