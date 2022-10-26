James Matthew Hill, “Jim”,87, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:15 PM in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on February 22, 1935 in Chaptico, MD, he was the son of the late Nicholas Hill and the late Flora Elizabeth (Lyon) Hill. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Bessie Hill, his brother William Roderick Hill (Mary) of Partlow, VA, his sister Elizabeth Regina (Hill) Snydor (Roland) of Summerfield, FL, his stepsons Charles Gist (Debra) of Clear Spring, MD and Thomas Gist (Marcie) of Enfield, CT, as well as his stepdaughter Mary Kulas (Bob) of Springfield, MA. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Nicholas Allen Hill, Lawrence Augustine Hill, Charles Anthony “Tony” Hill, John Patrick “Pat” Hill, Kenneth Michael “Mike” Hill, and his sisters Mary Ann (Hill) Johnson and Agnes Veronica (Hill) Dunlap.

Jim graduated from Margaret Brent High School in Morganza, MD in 1954. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army from December 1954 to December 1956. After completeing his military duty, he worked on his Dad’s farm raising and selling hogs. He then started work with PAX River Naval Base fueling airplanes, and then went to Andrews Air Force Base in the same capacity. Jim left Andrews and started working in the Longworth Building on Capitol Hill in the maintenance department and retired after 30 years of service with them.

In high school, Jim was very active in the Future Farmers of America. It was his dedication to the FFA that caused a big change to his Dad’s farm. A whole day was spent on the farm doing excavating, dynamiting, putting in waterways, etc., and everything was volunteer.

Jim was very active at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD, until his health could no longer allow him to attend.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 AM with Father Ryan Brahm officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

