James Timothy Lawson, 60, of Callaway, MD, passed away on December 18, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on April 6, 1962, in Annapolis, MD to the late Patrick Thomas Lawson and Virginia Davis Lawson, teachers in Calvert County.

Tim grew up in Calvert County, on the beach, spending many hours on the water. Graduated from Calvert High School in 1980 and graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology earning a BS degree in Electrical Technology where he met his wife, Barbara. He worked for BAE for over 25 years. He started his career as in intern at the Naval Weapons Center, now PAX. His long career has afforded him the opportunity to work with many different aircraft and radar systems. Spending the last 25 years working on the radar systems on the aircraft carriers. Tim enjoyed working with Naval Ships, and he was extremely proud of his work. He was an avid sports enthusiast, playing soccer and basketball. He lettered in Soccer all four years at Calvert High School. He was a big supporter of the Washington Commanders formerly the Washington Red Skins. He was a great supporter of his children, from playing soccer and lacrosse sports, marching band, singing in the school choir, He talked about them all the time. Tim loved to travel, but most importantly was his love to find the restaurants that were listed on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He was a long-time member of the Lexington Park United Methodist Church where he supported many of the church programs especially the drama messages throughout the years.

On July 2, 1988, James married his beloved wife, Barbara in West Virginia. Together, they celebrated over 34 wonderful years. He was employed as a field engineer for BAE Systems for over 30 dedicated years.

In addition to his beloved wife, James is also survived by his children: William Patrick Lawson, James Howard Lawson, Lilly Diane Lawson, all of Callaway, MD; his sister: Jana Howell (Kurt) of Smyrna, DE; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Davis and Patrick Thomas Lawson.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Lexington Park United Methodist Church, 21760 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park MD. A Memorial Service officiated by Rev. Anna Schwartz and Rev. Don Geller will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon to celebrate James’s life, all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of James Lawson to Johns Hopkins ILD Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 601 North Caroline Street, Baltimore, MD 21287.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.